What you need to know
- Twitter now lets you schedule tweets on the web.
- The service started testing out scheduling for a select group of users earlier this year.
- Twitter's web-app has also been updated to include saving of drafted tweets and draft syncing to other instances of the web-app.
Twitter has officially announced and rolled out tweet scheduling for its web-app. Tweet scheduling is a feature that does exactly what it purports to do — it allows users to table their tweets to be sent at a specified time after being drafted and is effectively the bread and butter of many social media managers.
Before this announcement, users typically had to make use of third-party like Buffer, Tweetdeck, or Hootsuite to create scheduled tweets. Twitter making this feature native means it's more secure and accessible to native, less-savvy end-users. It's likely such tools will still remain necessary on mobile or for more complicated social media operations, however.
Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020
Twitter will also let you save tweets as drafts if you aren't ready to commit yet. Like with scheduling, this is also limited to the web-apps -— there's no cross sync to mobile apps yet.
Both features should be available immediately.
Twitter: Everything you need to know
Galaxy S20 vs. OnePlus 8 camera comparison: Zoom trumps macro
The Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 both have triple camera arrays, but Samsung and OnePlus went in different directions for the individual lenses in those systems. Both phones take great photos, but in the end one is more well-rounded and versatile than the other.
Do you think the Pixel 2 is a good purchase in 2020?
The Pixel 2 and 2 XL will be turning three this October. Do you think the phones are still worth picking up here in 2020?
OnePlus disables the OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera with new update
The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro disables the phone's color filter camera. OnePlus says the camera will be re-enabled sometime next month.
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.