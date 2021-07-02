What you need to know Twitter has previewed a feature that will let you limit your tweets to "trusted friends."

It will work similarly to Instagram's "close friends" feature, which was released in 2018.

Twitter is also exploring ways to enable users to take on different 'facets' from a single account.

Twitter has revealed that it is working on a few features that will give users more control over who can view their tweets. With "Trusted Friends," users could choose to tweet to a group of close friends. You will no longer have to toggle your tweets from public to protected or juggle between alternative accounts. Going by its description, the feature appears similar to the "close friends" option that Instagram offers.

Another approach that Twitter is currently exploring is to let users tweet from distinct personas within a single account. The 'Facets' feature will make it possible for users to separate their professional and personal identities easily. Users may even be able to make one or more persona public or private. Twitter will also give you the option to follow just the facets that you're interested in, instead of following the whole account. Currently, the only way to separate your professional and personal lives on Twitter is to have two different accounts.