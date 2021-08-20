Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

All about your DMs

Twitter is about to upgrade your DMs, making them easier to navigate

The new improvements to DMs are rolling out over the coming weeks.
Jay Bonggolto

Twitter logo on a Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Twitter has announced new improvements for DMs.
  • One of these improvements will let you share a tweet with up to 20 accounts in separate conversations instead of a single group chat.
  • The latest round of updates will roll out over the next few weeks.

Twitter has announced a new round of updates for its Direct Message feature that should prevent accidental group chats and improve navigation within a conversation. The headline improvement is the ability to send a single tweet to multiple users in separate DMs.

Over the next few weeks, Twitter users on iOS and the web will be able to share the same tweet in up to 20 different DM conversations. This means the micro-blogging site will no longer create a new group chat when you send a DM to multiple accounts as it did before. Twitter acknowledged that this has led to "(awkward) accidental group chats" in the past.

This new feature will also roll out on Android soon.

Twitter is also reducing timestamp clutter in a conversation. The service will now group messages by day instead of displaying the date and time for each message in a DM convo. However, this feature is rolling out only on iOS, along with the ability to access the new reaction picker by long-pressing on a message. Currently, you can double-tap on a message to add your reaction.

There's no word on whether these two features are coming to some of the best Android phones.

That said, both Android and iOS users will soon pick up the ability to skip to the latest message in a conversation by tapping on a new quick scroll button. All of these improvements are rolling out over the next few weeks.