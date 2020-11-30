Smart home gadgets come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. From light bulbs, switches, thermostats, and more, just about everything in your home can be "smart" in one way or another.

One smart home device that's some of the most fun to have comes in the form of LED light strips. These are just strips of LED lights that you can use for accent lighting in any room, whether it be your living room, bedroom, office, etc. This Cyber Monday, you have an excellent opportunity to pick some up for less.

Govee's collection of smart LED light strips are available on Amazon right now for up to 34% off their retail prices, allowing you to light up your home for less than ever.

Govee's wide array of light strips is pretty impressive. If you want to spend as little as possible, you can get ones without any smart functionality that are just controlled with a simple remote. Unbox them, put them up in the room you want, and that's all there is to it. If that sounds exactly like what you've been looking for, you can get 16.4 feet of these LED lights for just $14.

Where things get really exciting is with Govee's smart light strips. These ones offer the same easy-to-install design with endless color options, but come with a few nifty tricks that we think you'll love. You can control the lights using your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration, there's a free mobile app for fine-tuning your lights, and you can take advantage of a music mode that syncs your lights with any music you play. It's all mighty impressive. If you want that kind of elevated experience, Govee's 16.4-foot package of smart LEDs is available now for only $18.

No one needs LED light strips like this, but they're so fun and whimsical that you owe it to yourself to check them out. Especially given the year we've all endured, we deserve a bit of joy.