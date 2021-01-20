Source: StackCommerce
In order to reach your fitness goals, you need to measure your progress. Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale helps you do just that, with nine different health and fitness metrics. Right now, it's 25% off MSRP at just $51.99.
After the excess food of the festive period, losing weight is a common goal.
However, the number of pounds on the scale doesn't reveal much about your state of fitness. For instance, you can just as easily lose weight by shedding muscle as you can by burning fat.
Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Innotech Smart Scale tells you exactly what is happening. The device uses bioelectric impedance analysis to estimate your percentage of body fat, muscle, water, protein, visceral fat, and bone density in seconds.
You can see an instant read-out of this data via your smartphone, along with a rapid estimate of your BMR and BMI. The app also provides historic records for up to 10 users.
The Smart Scale usually retails for $69, but you can get it today for just $51.99 in a choice of two colors.
Prices subject to change
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
What accessories did you get with the Galaxy S21?
With pre-orders now live for the Galaxy S21, we'd like to know — what accessories are you getting to go along with it?
LG hints at possible exit from the smartphone market
In an internal memo sent to employees, LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok has hinted at big changes to the company’s smartphone business, which been deep in the red for the past five years.
These are the best OnePlus Nord N100 screen protectors
Now that the OnePlus Nord N100 has arrived, you're going to want to make sure your screen remains in tip-top shape. That's where screen protectors come into play, and we've rounded up the best.