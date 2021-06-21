For many of us, it's time to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and some of TP-Link's best routers have big discounts for Prime Day. Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 not only means better download speeds but also improved coverage, especially in congested areas.
The TP-Link Archer AX73 is a fast router with a dual-band AX5400 connection. With up to 4804Mbps available on the 5GHz band, your Wi-Fi 6 device will fly. This router also comes with all of the best Wi-Fi 6 features including 1024 QAM, OFDMA, and 160MHz support. All of this really means that this router is a great choice for someone that wants gigabit speeds all over the house and one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy.
This router is 20% off for Prime Day, which brings the price down by $40. This is even better thanks to TP-Link's robust software package, which includes basic parental controls with the option to subscribe for more advanced security.
TP-Link Archer AX73 | $40 off at Amazon
The TP-Link Archer AX73 is a fast router thanks to its dual-band AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 connection. On the side, you get a USB 3.0 port for an easy network storage solution and on the back, four open Ethernet ports make it possible to connect all of your wired devices. Six antennas and six data streams make this a smart pick for a medium or a large home.
If you've got a network that isn't keeping up with your needs, it's the right time to get a fast Wi-Fi 6 router. The Archer AX73 is geared toward 5GHz devices with the majority of its speed available on that band and for most people, this is a logical setup. Most wireless devices support 5GHz now and for the few that don't the 2.4GHz band should hold up. Most high-end smartphones ship with support for 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 and if you're looking to get a great Android phone Prime Day deal, you want to have the equipment to make the most of it.
The Archer AX73's speeds break down into 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz band and 600Mbps at 2.4GHz. It's nice to have plenty of 2.4GHz capacity since the lower frequency is a bit better at handling interference while 5GHz offers much greater speeds. Wi-Fi 6 also works to avoid interference at 5GHz with OFMDA and beamforming, promising to put as much power as possible where it's needed most.
You can set up your Archer router with the TP-Link app and it will automatically update your software and guide you through the setup process. You can have your new Wi-fi network up and running in under 15 minutes even if you've never done it before. If you can download an app, you're halfway there.
Both the TP-Link Archer AX73 and Archer AX21 come with HomeShield built-in. Accessible via the TP-Link app, HomeShield comes with basic parental controls, and with a subscription, you get antivirus protection and a few more parental control settings.
If you still don't have the budget for the AX73, the TP-Link Archer AX21 is also discounted with 20% off. That's a clean $20 off this budget router.
TP-Link Archer AX21 | 20% off at Amazon
The TP-Link Archer AX21 is a compact router with enough speed for most people and all of the most important Wi-FI 6 features. The AX1800 speed means devices are limited to a 1,200Mbps link speed though that's the max for most Wi-Fi 6 devices. Coverage is solid with four antennas and will be a good fit for an apartment or a small house.
