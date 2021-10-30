Having been spared the sack after last weekend's dire display by Man United against fierce rivals Liverpool, under pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of the Red Devils in a seemingly make-or-break clash with Spurs - read on to find out how to get a Tottenham vs Man United live stream from anywhere in the world.

The 5-0 hammering dished out by Jurgen Klopp's men last Sunday at Old Trafford will be marked out as one of the lowest points in United's recent history, and served to underline just how far behind the club are from the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

Solskjaer's reprieve offers the Norwegian a chance to reverse a recent run of results that has seen United claim just a single point from the last 12 available.

United come up against a Spurs side also looking to address a worrying run of results, with last weekend's stilted showing by Harry Kane and co in the 1-0 defeat away to West Ham marking the fourth consecutive London derby defeat Tottenham have suffered this season.

In danger of falling off the pace of those challenging for a Champions League spot, it could be the home crowd calling for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking should they fail to put their wounded opponents to the sword here this afternoon.

Read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Man United: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in north London, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Tottenham vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Tottenham vs Man United, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

