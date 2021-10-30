Having been spared the sack after last weekend's dire display by Man United against fierce rivals Liverpool, under pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of the Red Devils in a seemingly make-or-break clash with Spurs - read on to find out how to get a Tottenham vs Man United live stream from anywhere in the world.
The 5-0 hammering dished out by Jurgen Klopp's men last Sunday at Old Trafford will be marked out as one of the lowest points in United's recent history, and served to underline just how far behind the club are from the likes of Man City and Liverpool.
Solskjaer's reprieve offers the Norwegian a chance to reverse a recent run of results that has seen United claim just a single point from the last 12 available.
United come up against a Spurs side also looking to address a worrying run of results, with last weekend's stilted showing by Harry Kane and co in the 1-0 defeat away to West Ham marking the fourth consecutive London derby defeat Tottenham have suffered this season.
In danger of falling off the pace of those challenging for a Champions League spot, it could be the home crowd calling for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking should they fail to put their wounded opponents to the sword here this afternoon.
Read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Tottenham vs Man United: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in north London, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST local time.
That makes it an 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Tottenham vs Man United online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Tottenham vs Man United, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Tottenham vs Man United online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Tottenham vs Man United is at 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT, with live coverage on NBC and its streaming service Peacock TV.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Tottenham vs Man United live in the UK
Saturday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from north London beginning at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Tottenham vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now. A Now Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2021/22 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Tottenham vs Man United live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Man City, with kick-off set fo12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Tottenham vs Man United live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Tottenham vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 3:30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.