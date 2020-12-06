The 201st North London derby sees both sides come into the always-fiery clash with contrasting fortunes - read on to find out how to get a Spurs vs Arsenal live stream and watch this Premier League clash online.
Currently sitting at the top of the table, the home side are on the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not experienced defeat since the opening day of the season.
A positive result for Spurs today would see Jose Mourinho's men make it five games unbeaten in the north London derby, something they've not managed in 24 years against their great rivals.
Having made an encouraging start to the season, the Gunners' domestic form has seen them slump to just one win in their last six Premier League outings, with Mikel Arteta's side now floundering in a lowly 14th spot in the table.
Arsenal's domestic form is in stark contrast to their sparkling showings in the Europa League, which has seen them qualify for the knockout phase with two games to spare., and Arteta will be hoping to capture some of that magic against their local rivals
It all looks set to be a cracking game - read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Tottenham vs Arsenal: Where and when?
Sunday's north London derby takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a limited number of supporters allowed in for the first time this season.
Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Tottenham vs Arsenall online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Tottenham vs Arsenal, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Tottenham vs Arsenal is at 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Tottenham vs Arsenal live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 4.15pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Tottenham vs Arsenal live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Tottenham vs Arsenal, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Tottenham vs Arsenal in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.