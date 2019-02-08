This Valentine's Day, why not surprise your loved one with a smartwatch? It's a practical, fashionable choice that can even help you keep in better contact with them throughout the day. With models like Movobi's TicWatch Pro now on sale through the holiday, you can save up to $50 on your purchase and get something they'll be able to use on a daily basis.

The TicWatch Pro is Movobi's best smartwatch on sale today, now down to $199.99 in your choice of black or silver when you clip the coupon on its product page. By dropping to the 'Special offers and product promotions' section in the middle of its page, you can even find an offer to get a free TicBand fitness tracker by clicking an 'Add Both to Cart' button, which will add another $50 in value to this offer. Last August, the Pro received 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, thanks in part to its large display and overall well-roundedness.

Movobi has a gift idea in mind for those who plan to buy themselves a smartwatch during the event as well: the C2 Smartwatch. Where the Pro can be seen as bulky and more robust, the C2 is smaller, a bit more formal, yet still provides a great variety of features and utility. Purchasing two of them during the event will save you $40, bringing their price down to $180 apiece. The offer for the free TicBand fitness tracker is also valid when you buy the C2, though you can only claim one free item per order.

The TicWatch E and TicWatch S are on sale today as well, for $129.99 and $159.99 respectively. That saves you 15% off their regular prices though, unlike the offers above, both of these deals are only valid through February 8.

In the circumstance that the above smartwatches sell out on Amazon before you can make your purchase, the TicWatch Pro and TicWatch C2 deals are also available via Movobi's website. Free shipping is included.

