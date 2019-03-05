There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
Keep that battery green
Anker charging accessories
As part of its one-day sales, Amazon has a variety of Anker charging accessories on sale including wireless chargers, power banks, charging cables, and much more.
Up to 45% off
Whether you're looking for the best way to charge your phone on your desk or nightstand, a way to prolong your battery life on long trips, or the ideal adapter to pack when you go on vacation, this sale has you covered. Check out the rest of these great deals:
Smarten up
TP-Link and Ora Smart Plugs
Woot is currently offering several smart plugs at a discounted rate. Prices start from just $9.99 for these home accessories that can add some smarts to your otherwise not-so-smart electronics. These deals are good for today only, or until sold out, so don't wait too long to get your orders in.
DIY all day
Tacklife Electric Rechargeable Screwdriver
Tacklife's Electric Rechargeable Screwdriver drops to just $18.96 at Amazon when you enter promo code WNK9DJZZ during checkout. That'll save you $7 off its current price there; it sells around $25 on average.
Level up
HyperX PC gaming accessories
As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on a bunch of popular HyperX accessories. Whether you're looking for a new headset to communicate with your team or a keyboard to ensure you don't miss that next shot, you'll want to check this lot of one-day deals out. There's a little bit of something for everyone here, and some of these prices are new all-time lows for the items.
Retro gaming
Sony PlayStation Classic
Walmart has the PlayStation Classic Console available for $39.99, a match of the lowest price we've ever seen for it. This beats the last discount we posted by over $10 and it originally sold for more than $100. You'll receive the console along with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card plus 20 classic games.
Sweet streams
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Imagine the way you use an Echo Dot now to control all the wirelessly connected appliances around your home. Then imagine that was plugged into your TV so you can control everything plugged in there with your voice as well. That's what you get with the Fire TV Cube. It's a way to turn on the TV, play your favorite DVD, adjust the volume, dim the lights, and get your microwave to cook some popcorn all without moving from the couch.
Plug it in
Aukey USB-C 90-degree charging cables
Enter code SHPC2KPG over at Amazon to get two Aukey USB-C 90-degree charging cables for $11.99, which knocks a couple bucks off the usual $15 price tag. We've never seen them drop this low before. Each is over 6-feet long and has a minimum 5,000 bend lifespan.
