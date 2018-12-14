With the prices of dash cams these days, there's no reason why you should be driving around unprotected. Having a dash cam in your vehicle during an accident can seriously help you out when it comes to insurance claims, and will save you so much more than the price of the cam itself. Nowadays, you can get a great HD dash cam for less than $100 on Amazon. Right now, there's even a deal on Yi's 2.7K Ultra Dash Cam which brings its price down to $45.89 when you clip its on-page coupon. That saves you nearly $50 off its average price, though it regularly sells for up to $100.

This dash cam is equipped with a 2.7-inch LCD screen and a 140-degree wide-angle lens that can capture three lanes of traffic in a single shot. It also offers voice control so that you can activate it even while you're driving down the road. Its integrated high-sensitivity light sensors allow for great performance at nighttime, while its 3-axis gravity sensor is capable of detecting when a collision is occurring and immediately stores and locks down the footage, along with what happened beforehand. A 16GB SD card is included with its purchase, along with a few methods of mounting it in your vehicle and a USB car charger to keep it powered up. If you want more storage space, the camera is able to use up to a 64GB micro SD card which you can score at Amazon for just over $10.

