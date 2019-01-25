The WD 4TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. This deal brings the drive back down to its lowest price ever there; saving you nearly $20 off its average cost in the process.

This compact hard drive is compatible with Windows and Mac computers, though you may need to reformat it for use with Mac. It's capable of being used as a hard drive for gaming consoles too, such as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. With transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, you can transfer full-length HD movies in seconds and more. A limited two-year warranty is included with its purchase as well. At Amazon, over 2,300 customers left a review for it resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

