This 32-piece Tacklife Screwdriver Bit Set usually sells for $17, but using code BEWLTL3K over at Amazon drops your total down to $7.98. That's the best price we've seen yet for the set.

This includes 30 rust-resistant bits suitable for tons of tasks. The included extension bit holder, mini ratcheting screwdriver, and socket adapter provide flexibility and control for your projects as well. Pack everything easily into the included case when you're finished. Your new tools are covered by a 24-month warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.