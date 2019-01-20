Today you can get two 3rd generation Nest Smart Learning programmable thermostats for $398 total or a single Nest for $199. These thermostats usually sell for around $220 at most retailers, and they are as high as $250 individually at Best Buy and the Google Store.

The deal is part of Home Depot's Special Buy of the Day. The deals only last through the end of the day, but the options include all the different varieties like Stainless Steel or Copper.

One of the non-Nest deals is a 2-pack of Google Home Mini smart speakers for $50. Considering one Google Home Mini usually sells for around $50, that's just getting a second one free. And it works on every color. This deal is similar to other retailers like Target.

