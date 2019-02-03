Amazon has a whole bunch of Echo devices on sale today. Get yourself a new smart speaker at a nice low price today. You'll be able to talk to Alexa, stream your favorite music over Bluetooth, or even watch videos depending on the gadget you go for.

Grab the 10-inch Echo Show for $50 off with a free Philips Hue smart bulb. The deal is available in Charcoal and Sandstone. The Show has a video display you can use to watch your favorite shows or connect to a security camera or baby monitor.

The 2nd-gen Echo is also on sale. It's down to $69.99 from a street price of $100, which matches a deal we saw from B&H last week that has since expired. The Echo features one of Amazon's strongest speakers in addition to smart functionality with Alexa built in.

Those are two of the best deals right now but not the only ones. You can also get the Echo Spot for $30 off or the Echo Plus bundled with a Philips Hue bulb for just $120. Check out the rest of Amazon's Echo deals today.

