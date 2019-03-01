The Razer Phone 2 is down to a ridiculously low price of $499.99 today. That's $200 off what it has been selling for recently and $300 off what it was going for near the beginning of the year. The last deal we shared was just a $50 drop with a free case, so I think this deal blows that one out of the water. You can find this same price on Amazon right now.

Android Central took a good long look at the Razer Phone 2 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars with a Recommended badge. The reviewer said "I'd recommend the Razer Phone 2 to anyone who's fully onboard to invest in mobile gaming and appreciates the ability to play the latest and greatest games as they were meant to be experienced."

The phone includes a 120 Hz UltraMotion display for fast mobile gaming, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a custom vapor chamber cooling system, and dual front-facing speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. The two cameras include image stabilization for sharp images. You'll also be able to charge your phone's 4000mAh battery wirelessly if you want. The microSD slot supports cards up to 1TB.

See at Razer

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.