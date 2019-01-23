The Netgear Arlo Pro 2-camera home security system is down to $224.42 on Amazon. This is the best price we've seen on this kit at Amazon where it averages around $260 and it beats the current price at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy where it is $280 or more right now.

The kit comes with two of the Arlo Pro cameras and the required base station that connects them all together. It also adds two wall mounts and the screw set you need. The mount lets you attach the camera to a wall or ceiling and extend it a few inches from the surface. The cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, so they're good to use inside or out. They have fast-charging rechargeable batteries. The system can work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and more. You get seven days of free cloud recordings, and Arlo has subscription plans for more access.

