Minger has a pair of its LED light strips on sale with as much as 45% off when you enter the correct promo code. These lights can be used to provide ambient light to any room in the color of your choosing and are great for setting the mood or using behind a display to alleviate eye strain.

Take $12 off these 9.8-foot strip lights with millions of color options and a high-sensitivity mic for syncing with your favorite music. Use code JRBC4UQK to get the deal.

The 6.56-foot model on sale is ideal for providing backlight on your TV or computer monitor thanks to its short length and USB connector for power. It drops by almost $6 to just $7.14 when you enter code 5YMDY587 during checkout. You can plug this directly into your TV's USB port so that it powers on when your TV does and its built-in mic can sync the lighting to the action on screen.

Minger is also offering its 9.8-foot LED light strip at a steep discount when you use code JRBC4UQK. This light strip is already more affordable than the likes of Philips Hue, but that coupon takes 45% off its regular $26.99 asking price and brings it down to just under $15. This strip has RGB LEDs covering the entire length that can be set to over 16 million colors. It has physical controls for determining brightness and color, or you can use the accompanying app from afar. The strip also has a high-sensitivity mic that can adjust the speed and color of the lights automatically based on ambient sound so your lighting will sync with your favorite music. It's waterproof so can be used inside your home as well as outdoors. Users give it 4.3 stars based on over 100 reviews.

