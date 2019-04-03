Have you gotten your hands on one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 devices yet? If so, hopefully you've already covered your bases and found a screen protector for it. If not, it's way past time to change that. Before anything has a chance to go wrong, you should pick up LK's three-pack of screen protectors at Amazon. Using code O7NIEZDA can snag you the pack for only $4.18.
The pack above is for the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 model, though there's also a three-pack of screen protectors on sale for the Samsung Galaxy S10+. You'll need to use a different promo code for this pack: GD7N9VQW. This one is a bit more affordable at $3.99. When not on sale, both of these products can be found selling at $9.
Don't Wait
Samsung Galaxy S10 LK Screen Protectors
These screen protectors come with a lifetime warranty and don't interfere with your device's fingerprint sensor! Just make sure to use the code O7NIEZDA for this one.
$4.19
$8.99 $5 off
Crystal Clear
Samsung Galaxy S10+ LK Screen Protectors
The last thing you want is for that beautiful display to get scratched up. Using code GD7N9VQW on this three-pack should help keep that from happening.
$3.99
$8.99 $5 off
Backed by a lifetime warranty, these well-reviewed screen protectors are anti-scratch and are made of ultra slim film that won't get in the way of your device's response to touch or your In-Screen Fingerprint ID. They're also fingerprint-resistant.
If you haven't purchased your Samsung Galaxy S10 just yet, eBay has a stellar deal on the S10+ you might want to check out.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.