Have you gotten your hands on one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 devices yet? If so, hopefully you've already covered your bases and found a screen protector for it. If not, it's way past time to change that. Before anything has a chance to go wrong, you should pick up LK's three-pack of screen protectors at Amazon. Using code O7NIEZDA can snag you the pack for only $4.18.

The pack above is for the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 model, though there's also a three-pack of screen protectors on sale for the Samsung Galaxy S10+. You'll need to use a different promo code for this pack: GD7N9VQW. This one is a bit more affordable at $3.99. When not on sale, both of these products can be found selling at $9.