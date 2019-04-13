Woot is holding a sale on certified refurbished LIFX Smart Lighting today only with prices starting as low as $14.99. If you've been waiting for the right moment to start getting deeper into smart home tech, this would be a great opportunity. You don't have to worry about the lights being refurbished either, as that means they've been inspected and brought back to 'Like New' condition. They each come with a 90-day warranty, too. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members, while everyone else is stuck paying a $6 shipping fee.

Most of the options in today's sale give you the choice of purchasing only one or a pack of four at an even bigger discount. For those who can spare the extra change, it's certainly a better deal to pick up more than one in today's sale, but you'll be saving some cash no matter which you choose.

One of the best-selling bulbs in this sale is the A19 Smart Multicolor Mini Light Bulb which normally sells for around $37 on average. Today's sale brings the price of one down to only $24.99, or you could elect to pick up the four-pack for $74.99. That option allows you to switch between over 16 million colors using your smartphone, but if you don't care for multi-colored lighting, you can pick up the A19 Smart White Mini Light Bulb for as low as $14.99, or $39.99 in a four-pack.

There are a variety of other bulb styles on sale today at some of the best prices we've ever seen for them, and best of all, none of them require a hub. That means you'll be able to start scheduling their usage from your smartphone without needing any additional equipment. They're even capable of being voice-controlled when using a device like the Amazon Echo Dot.

