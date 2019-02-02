Lenovo's 8-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant is down to $99.99 at Best Buy today only. This deal saves you $100 off its price otherwise and is just $1 above the price it reached during Black Friday last year.

This device comes with Google Assistant built-in, so you can check the weather each morning, stream music, and learn the answers to all of your random questions simply by asking 'Hey Google'. Using the Google Assistant, you can even control more than 1,500 connected smart devices like smart plugs and smart bulbs. With its 8-inch IPS touchscreen, you can also browse the web, watch YouTube videos, take video calls using its integrated microphone, and more.

There's a 10-inch version of the Lenovo Smart Display too, but it's currently only $50 off right now, landing at $199.99 total. For more information on the device, make sure to check out our review.

