Woot is offering Amazon's 7th-generation Kindle Paperwhite e-reader in refurbished condition for just $54.99 today only. A certified refurbished Paperwhite would currently cost $100 at Amazon, so you're saving almost half by going with Woot's offer.

The previous-gen Kindle Paperwhite model is available in black as part of this deal. Its touchscreen display is easy on the eyes with no screen glare and feels akin to reading words on actual paper, as opposed to regular mobile device screens which can cause eye fatigue after staring for some time. A single battery charge can last for weeks which is pretty awesome too. As a bonus, it doesn't have the built-in distractions that a smartphone does, so you will actually get some reading done and not end up crushing candies or checking Twitter. There is an all-new Kindle Paperwhite model which was released late last year that retails at $130.

Woot states that the devices may have minor cosmetic blemishes and have been returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician. They are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.

Not sure what to read? Amazon First Read offers six Kindle eBooks each month for Prime members to read before they're even available in print. You'll also want to check out Kindle Unlimited which offers access to over 1 million titles to read and audiobooks to listen to.

