The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is down to $69.99 at Costco. The only caveat is you need to be a Costco member to get this deal. The headset sells for around $100 most of the time, including at other retailers like Amazon. The Alpha is one of HyperX's top headsets, and we have not seen it drop in price very often.

By "one of HyperX's top headsets," I mean it has positive reviews from critics all over the web, including 4 stars and an Editor's Choice from Tom's Guide. And that's one of its lowest grades. The award-winning headset uses a durable aluminum frame and an expanding headband for long-lasting comfort. It has dual chamber drivers with an impedance of 65 ohms. The braided cable has in-line audio control and it's detachable for easy storage. The Alpha also comes with a detachable microphone that has noise cancellation to eliminate background sounds while you're talking to your team.

The headset is compatible with a ton of platforms including PC and Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more. Users give it 4 stars based on 847 reviews.

