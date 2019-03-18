Amazon is offering the GoPro Hero7 White action camera today for $159. Now at this new low price, today's deal saves you just over $40 off its full cost of $200.

The GoPro Hero7 is a rugged, waterproof action camera that is one of the company's most affordable options, which makes it a great pick for those who are on a budget or looking for one to give to the kids. Tons of accessories are made for these cameras so you can mount them on helmets, handlebars, and more too, allowing for a wide range of versatility and the ability to bring the camera with you into so many experiences. It's capable of capturing 1080p full HD video along with 10MP high-quality photos. There are also features like Burst Mode and Time Lapse to offer some variety, as well as an integrated touchscreen where you can view your footage.

Another helpful feature of this camera is its ability to easily share photos and videos to social media sites like Instagram and Snapchat. It can even be voice controlled with 15 different phrases such as "GoPro, take a photo".

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.