The black BlackBerry KEY2 unlocked 64GB Android smartphone is down to $546.15 on Amazon. The silver version is $579.99 on Amazon and Best Buy. Both are great deals since the BlackBerry KEY2 normally sells for around $620 and it has never dropped this low before.

Take a look at CrackBerry's review of the KEY2. The phone has The Best badge, and they said "the KEY2 improves upon the KEYone base with updated internals for better performance, enhancements to the camera, and a more comfortable keyboard that packs new tricks with the introduction of the all-new Speed Key." You can also read about some of the other opinions on the KEY2 through our reviews.

The smartphone uses a redesigned smart keyboard with touch navigation and flick typing for faster predictive text. It has an alluminum alloy frame, textured diamond grip on the back, and an impact-resistant frame. The 4.5-inch touchscreen uses Gorilla Glass for durability. The internals include a 3500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, microSD support up to 256GB, and Quick Charge 3.0. It has a Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, two 12MP cameras on the front and back, 4K video recording, and more.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.