Before spending over $10 for a decent charging cable in a brick-and-mortar store, or a few bucks for a less-than-decent one which will soon stop working, you should consider picking up a couple of Aukey's charging cables at Amazon instead. These well-reviewed cables are generally more affordable than those of similar quality at other retailers, and when they're on sale, you can grab them at prices which beat even the cheap cables that were poorly made.

Of all the cables in the world, these USB-C cables from Aukey are generally a great choice to buy. When they're available at a discount like today's, they're a fantastic one. Just make sure to use code TJ4HDVH9 to get in on this discount.

Right now you can use code TJ4HDVH9 to score a two-pack of Aukey's durable 6.6-foot USB-C Cables for just $4.99. At $2.50 apiece, you'll be saving $4 off the regular cost of these charging cables. They're capable of transfer speeds up to 480Mbps and feature a lifespan of over 5,000 bends. Having a cable this long is pretty handy since you won't have to stick so close to your power source when you're trying to use your device and charge it at the same time. Aukey includes a two-year warranty with your purchase along with a 45-day money-back guarantee if you're unsatisfied with the product.

There is a short shipping delay currently, so you'll want to keep that in mind when ordering.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.