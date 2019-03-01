This Arlo Smart Home Security Light bundle is down to just $99.99 at Best Buy. This kit normally sells for around $280 and includes two security lights, three rechargeable batteries, an Arlo Bridge, mounts, and more.

These lights are completely wireless, use motion detection, and send mobile alerts when activated. They work indoors and out, have fully customizable settings including the color of the lights, and work with Amazon Alexa. The lights can can integrate with Arlo's security cameras, like the Pro 2 home security system, too. The lights will actually trigger the cameras to start recording, too, so these are great if you're interested in, or already invested in, the Arlo cameras.

Considering that a 1-light kit would cost over $100 at Amazon, and individual rechargeable batteries are $48 apiece, this is a great deal. It's only available today though, so don't miss it.

See at Best Buy

