Sony and Meta are gearing up to launch the next-gen VR headsets, and they sound pretty exciting, so we asked our readers what they're looking forward to between the next Oculus Quest and PSVR2. After all, both companies make some of the best VR headsets available and the successors are likely to come with nice upgrades.

Meta's Oculus Quest remains one of the most popular devices, so it's not too surprising that about 50% of the votes were for the next-gen Oculus Quest 3 or Pro. Details on these devices are scarce, but we know that Meta will use them to push users further into the metaverse.

Sony surprised us with more details of the PSVR2, which is shaping up to be an impressive device. Features like a USB-C connection and foveated rendering should help improve the experience. Of course, it won't come cheap, especially since it's being built for the PS5, which many people are still having trouble getting their hands on.