- We asked our readers if they were looking forward to the Oculus successors or PSVR2.
- Nearly 50% voted for the Oculus Quest 3/Pro.
- Almost a third voted for the PSVR2, with some readers saying they want both.
Sony and Meta are gearing up to launch the next-gen VR headsets, and they sound pretty exciting, so we asked our readers what they're looking forward to between the next Oculus Quest and PSVR2. After all, both companies make some of the best VR headsets available and the successors are likely to come with nice upgrades.
Meta's Oculus Quest remains one of the most popular devices, so it's not too surprising that about 50% of the votes were for the next-gen Oculus Quest 3 or Pro. Details on these devices are scarce, but we know that Meta will use them to push users further into the metaverse.
Sony surprised us with more details of the PSVR2, which is shaping up to be an impressive device. Features like a USB-C connection and foveated rendering should help improve the experience. Of course, it won't come cheap, especially since it's being built for the PS5, which many people are still having trouble getting their hands on.
One reader, Starfleet Captain, says that they're looking forward to the next-gen Oculus Quest, despite their reservations about Facebook/Meta:
I'm looking forward to the Quest 3/Pro. My girlfriend surprised me with a Quest 2 for Christmas and I was quite surprised/amazed at the visuals, the stunning UI and the accuracy of the controllers! Add the fact that it's a stand-alone unit that doesn't require a PC! The VR community is also growing everyday and is very helpful. The tech can only improve from here. My only (very deep) reservation is that Facebook/Meta is behind it's development. That is the company I trust the least.
However, another reader, anscarlett, doesn't seem too excited for either headset:
I'm looking forward to one with 5g and wifi6e connectivity, not locked down to a specific platform, eye tracking, face tracking, active guardian that can map entire buildings and also work outside, and full colour passthrough.
If the Vive focus 3 had additional eye, face and passthrough cameras, that connected to its USBC port, that would do it for me.
There's still a lot of information we don't know about these devices, and it may be some time before they reach the market. That said, the current offerings are still super fun.
