Whether you're already all-in on smart home tech or just getting started, you've probably come across Philips Hue products on your shopping trips. The company offers some of the most well-regarded smart lighting devices on the market, though they often come at a significant cost.

That's exactly why you need to jump on rare deals on refurbished products when they come around such as this one-day sale on factory reconditioned Philips Hue gear at Woot. You can smarten up additional areas of your home without breaking the bank and rest easy knowing you've got a 90-day warranty in the unlikely event anything goes awry.

Smart buys Philips Hue Refurbished Smart Home Sale A selection of factory reconditioned Philips Hue products are on sale today at Woot, including bubs, light bars, light strips, and neat picks like the HDMI Sync Box and Go portable lamp. Use your Prime membership while checking out for free shipping! From $18 See at Woot

The sale features a wide variety of options so it's great for new Hue users or those looking to smarten up yet more rooms. If you're just getting started, the best pick for you is the Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit which is available for just $139.99. Considering the same kit would cost you $199 brand new, this is a killer saving and one that probably won't make it 'til the end of the day before selling out.

This kit includes four bulbs and a Hub, which are all the things you'll need to start using smart lights. Simply replace existing lights with the included A19 bulbs and you'll have access to over 16 million color options, plus multiple different white lighting schemes.

Control the lights with your smartphone and a free app, or your voice and Amazon Alexa or another voice assistant. With compatibility for Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, it doesn't matter what ecosystem you prefer to use. Each bulb lasts for over 25,000 hours, meaning that you'll save money compared to the costs of replacement bulbs before even factoring in the energy-saving LEDs that should lower your monthly power bill.

Other great options include the LED Bar lights, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, and the portable Go lamp. Sales on these items are much rarer so it's well worth scoring these refurb deals as well as all of the other bulbs and light strip options available.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 for every order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.