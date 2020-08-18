What you need to know
- Samsung has released a list of Galaxy phones and tablets eligible to receive three generations of Android OS upgrades.
- In addition to the company's flagship S and Note series phones, several Galaxy tablets and mid-range Galaxy A series phones have also been confirmed to receive three major OS updates.
- Eligible Galaxy A series phones include the Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, and A90 5G.
Samsung announced at its virtual Unpacked event earlier this month that it would roll out "three generations" of Android OS updates to its flagship Galaxy S and Note series phones. The company has now released a list of devices eligible for three OS updates, which includes a few mid-range Galaxy A series phones and some Galaxy tablets as well.
Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, said in a statement:
Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices.As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.
Here's the list of Samsung Galaxy devices that are eligible to receive three generations of Android OS upgrades:
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 + 5G
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 phones, which were launched in December last year with Android 10 out of the box, will get updated to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13. Along with OS upgrades, the devices will also receive regular security updates from Samsung.
Older Samsung phones like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, which have already received the Android 10 update, will now get two additional OS updates until 2021.
