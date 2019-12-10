Finding the perfect gifts for the holidays can be a difficult task. If you're looking to get someone a useful present that they will actually want, you should consider purchasing a Roborock robot vacuum. These impressive devices all respond to an app, and they all include motion sensors and gyroscopes that allow them to vacuum in perfect back and forth lines instead of running every which way. Some of these machines, like the Roborock S5, allow you to both set up no-go zones and explicitly tell the unit to clean a particular section of your home. Here are the best Roborock vacuums that will make excellent gifts this holiday season.

As the Amazon user reviews show, this robot vacuum is a stellar device that does an excellent job cleaning your home. It has powerful suction of 2000Pa, which means it's strong enough to pick up AA batteries, pet fur, hair, and just about any other small debris. It's a great fit for any home because it works on hard floors to medium-pile carpets and because it offers excellent battery life. It can run for up to 150 minutes before needing a recharge so that it can vacuum large sections of your home in one go. Should the battery get low during cleaning, the unit returns to the dock, recharges, and then finishes cleaning your home exactly where it left off. This unit can be controlled by either pressing the physical buttons on the vacuum, using the Roborock app, the Mi Home App, or giving a command to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. What I love about using the apps is that since this unit maps your home, you can set up no-go zones or specifically send your vacuum to a messy section of floor for a deep cleaning. The dustbin is a little smaller than I would like, but it's far from being the smallest we've seen. If you have pets or lots of people with long hair in your home, you might need to empty the bin out after every cleaning session. Otherwise, you'll probably be able to leave it alone for a few sessions. You can also attach the mop and fill the water tank if you want this unit to mop your hard floors. Just be aware that you'll need to keep an eye on it since it will try to mop rugs and carpets as well. Additionally, from the app, you can set up cleaning times, check to see where the vacuum currently is in its cleaning session, or adjust the settings to get the perfect cleaning for your home. Something else I love is that there's a maintenance section in the app that lets you know when to replace or clean off the various brushes, filters, and sensors of the unit. This unit isn't the most expensive robot vacuum out there, but it will cost you a decent amount. That being said, I think it's well priced, given all the smart features you get. Whether you're getting it for a family member or a friend, the Roborock S5 makes it easier to keep a home clean in a convenient way.

Has powerful suction

Can set up virtual barriers

Works with smart home assistants

Has extra-long battery life

Lets you schedule cleanings Cons: It's expensive

Has a smaller dustbin

It will try to mop carpets

Best Overall Roborock S5 The perfect holiday present This vacuum makes cleaning your floors a breeze. It offers plenty of controls and smart features. It really is one of the best vacuums you can get. $500 at Amazon

Best Budget: Roborock Xiaowa E20

The Xiaowa E20 is the least expensive robot vacuum that Roborock offers. This is partially because the unit is only designed to handle hard floors and low-pile carpets. If you mainly have wood floors, tiles, or vinyl, this will be an excellent choice for your home. Although it's Roborock's entry-level vacuum, it doesn't skimp on features. You can still control it with an app or with a smart home assistant. That way, you can schedule cleanings or change the suction power. It also has a water tank and a removable mop, so you can better clean your hard floors. It has a battery life of up to 100 minutes, which is longer than average. However, it isn't a long as some of the other Roborock vacuums. Either way, it will be able to vacuum up large sections of your home before needing to return to the dock for a recharge. On top of that, it has a 6.4 liter dustbin, which is slightly larger than average. That way, it will be able to pick up more debris before you need to empty it. Since this is an entry-level vacuum, it doesn't map your home or allow you to set up virtual walls. If you want this vacuum, but want to set up no-go zones, we suggest you purchase magnetic tape and place it in sections of your home where you don't want the vacuum to go. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 100 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Mops your home

Thorough cleaning

Large dustbin Cons: Doesn't map rooms

Can't set up no-go zones

Best Budget Roborock Xiaowa E20 Perfect for hard floor homes This inexpensive robot vacuum is designed for use on hard floors and low-pile carpets. It has powerful suction and can also mop. $200 at Amazon

Best Value: Roborock Xiaowa E35

This is the vacuum to get if you want something inexpensive that still works well on hard floors to medium-pile carpets. This unit offers strong suction at 2000Pa. That means it's strong enough to pick up AA batteries and other small fragments in your floors. It also has a super impressive battery life, with the power to run for up to 150 minutes. That way, it's sure to cover more ground and pick up more debris than many other low-priced robot vacuums on the market. This unit doesn't include the smart features you'd find in more high-end units. For example, it doesn't map your home or allow you to set up no-go zones. However, it always cleans your home in an efficient back and forth manner, leaving your floors looking perfectly vacuumed. When it gets low on power, it returns to the dock, charges back up, and continues cleaning. You also don't have to worry about it falling down stairs since it has several sensors that help detect ledges. If you want, you can even fill the water tank, attach the mop, and have it spritz-clean your hard floors. With the low price and abundance of features, this is a great entry-level robot vacuum for any home. Pros: It's inexpensive

It runs up to 150 minutes

You can schedule cleaning times

It has recharge and resume

Offers spot cleaning Cons: It doesn't map rooms

You can't set up no-go zones

Best Value Roborock Xiaowa E35 Low priced and powerful Though it's an entry-level vacuum, it provides ample features and powerful suction to keep your home clean in an efficient and convenient capacity. $315 at Amazon

Best for larger homes: Roborock S6

The Roborock S6 has the most extended battery life of any Roborock vacuum, and that's saying something considering Roborocks tend to have longer battery life than any other robot vacuums on the market. It runs up to 180 minutes on one charge and will return to the dock on its own if the battery gets low. Once it's done charging, it will return where it left off and continue cleaning. This makes it an especially good choice for larger homes since it will be able to cover more ground in one stretch. The 0.5 liter dustbin is a bit smaller than I would like; however, it's still larger than many other robot vacuums out there. It has several convenient smart features. You can control the vacuum with an app, Alexa, or Google Assitant. Additionally, you can schedule cleanings from the app, tell the vacuum what areas to avoid, or specifically send it to an area for deep cleaning. You can also attach a mop and fill the Roborock S6's water tank if you want the unit to mop your hard floors. Just keep in mind that you'll need to set up no-go zones to prevent it from mopping rugs and carpets. However, if you don't draw the boxes exactly where they need to be, the unit will still attempt to mop any carpets it comes across, so you might want to keep an eye on it. The dock is small and can be placed underneath furniture to keep it out of the way and out of sight. It has impressive vacuuming power and does a phenomenal job picking up kitty litter, pet fur, and dirt. This is one of the best robot vacuums Roborock offers, which means it makes for an amazing gift. Pros: It Runs up to 180 minutes

It has a Mop mode

It's home assistant compatible

It maps your home

It supports virtual walls

Can schedule cleanings Cons: Has a smaller dustbin

It doesn't detect carpet in mop mode

Best for larger homes Roborock S6 It'll keep going and going The S6 has an incredibly long battery life compared to other robot vacuums. It's powerful, reliable, and has a host of smart convenience features. $650 at Amazon

Best smart features: Roborock S5 Max

This powerful robot vacuum just released this December. It's an updated and improved version of Roborock's flagship S5. That means that it is super powerful and provides all of the conveniences found in the S5 but also offers a bit extra. I've been testing it for the past few weeks, and it's proven to be a fantastic device. The suction is strong enough to pick up AA batteries and does a beautiful job cleaning up pet hair, kitty litter, and dry pet food. Like the S5, it also runs for up to 150 minutes, which means it can cover long stretches of floor before calling it quits. The dustbin is a little smaller than I would like at 4.6 liters, but it's still a respectable capacity. If you don't have pets, you likely won't need to empty it for a few cleanings, but if you do have shedding pets, you'll probably need to empty it after each run. You can set up no-go zones or use the app to tell it to go to a specific room in your home. There's also a 2.9-liter water tank, which allows it to mop a 700 square-foot area three times before running out of liquid. I also love that it leaves your floors relatively dry instead of sopping wet, so you can feel good using it on your expensive wood floors. You can control this unit with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or the Roborock app. While it is a more expensive option than many other robot vacuums, it's incredibly well priced given all of the conveniences it offers. You often have to pay more for a device like this. It's sure to be a great hit this Christmas. Pros: Runs up to 150 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Maps your home

Works with smart home assistants

Can set up no-go and no-mop zones Cons: Expensive

Smaller dustbin