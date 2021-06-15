Huawei has finally introduced its Android replacement officially with HarmonyOS 2.0. The company will be updating its most recent phones from Android later in the year as it attempts to regain lost ground after being placed on the U.S. entity list.

Huawei is positioning HarmonyOS as a better operating system than Android, and there's a good reason for that. While it remains based on the Android Open Source Project (on phones and tablets at least), Huawei being decoupled from Google leaves the company free to make all the modifications to Android it wants. Huawei touts its speed, battery, and overall performance improvements over its EMUI-based devices, and it'll be curious to see if these benefits will translate to tangible improvements for regular users over the best regular Android phones.

Alongside its announcement, Huawei has shared a list of all phones which will be updated to HarmonyOS — and it's pretty extensive. Even phones as old as the Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei P10 will be updated to the new operating system. The Chinese models of any phone on this list will get it first, but the company plans on rolling it out through the first half of 2022. Depending on how old your phone is, you may find yourself waiting for a long time.