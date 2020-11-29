When Android Central reviewed the Mpow X3 earbuds earlier this year, we called them "75% cheaper than AirPods Pro, and 90% as good." And now they're down to their lowest price yet ahead of Cyber Monday. There are savings of up to 63% to be had across Mpow's range of true wireless earbuds, including the lowest price we've yet seen for the Mpow M12 buds, which are down to $18.35.

Mpow makes some of the best cheap wireless earbuds around. The brand's AirPods Pro lookalikes, the X3s, are our pick for best noise cancelling in cheap wireless earbuds, while the M30s, also on sale for 33% off today, are our choice for best cheap workout buds.

The Mpow X3 earbuds are yours for $39.99, 33% off the already competitive list price of $59.99 when we reviewed them.

In his review of Mpow X3s for Android Central, senior editor Joe Maring said they stacked up very well next to more expensive Bluetooth earbuds:

There are so many cheap wireless earbuds available these days, and while that's not a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination, it can make it difficult to pick out the gems from everything else. The Mpow X3's copycat design certainly doesn't help the earbuds stand out at first glance, but if you give them a chance, you'll find that there's a lot to like. The presence of ANC is easily the biggest draw to the X3, and while it isn't the best noise-canceling available, the fact that it's here and works on earbuds so affordable is miraculous. When you combine that with the solid audio, long battery life, and excellent touch controls, it becomes even more impressive that Mpow was able to hit the price tag that it did.

And that was back when they cost $60.

All these deals expire today, so you'll want to get your orders in before Cyber Monday to avoid disappointment.