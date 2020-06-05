Father's Day is just around the corner, and with everything going on in the world right now, it's harder than ever to find time to figure out a great gift for dad and find it in stores. Luckily, Woot is having a sale on reusable NFL and Father's Day face masks that can help keep dad stylin' and reppin' his favorite team, or a message about how awesome of a dad he is. These face masks come in two-packs for just $10.99 each, meaning you'll be scoring each one for just over $5 apiece. Plus, Woot offers free shipping when you log in with an Amazon Prime account.

The reusable face masks on sale at Woot come in a variety of different styles. You could grab a two-pack of NFL-themed masks that say Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh, and other city names representing the top teams in the country. Each mask is washable and made of a single layer of fabric. They're non-medical grade and one-size fits most. Plus, wth soft breathable moisture wicking fabric, they're a bit more comfortable than the paper disposable masks you can find for cheaper.

Meanwhile, the Father's Day mask selection has fun, humorous designs to make dad smile, from "Dad to the Bone" and "Bad Ass Dad" to "iDad" and "The Walking Dad". There are even a group of masks for grandpa, like "Five Star Grandpa" and "This is What an Awesome Papa Looks Like". These masks are the same way as the ones above, just with different designs.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, so be sure to sign in with an Amazon Prime membership to skip the shipping charge. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Prime's perks like the Prime Day streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

