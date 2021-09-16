The latest version of Samsung's popular foldable phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — its best yet, with a comfortable, foldable design, wonderful performance, and excellent battery life. Like other mobile devices, you might want to mount this smartphone in the car while driving for navigation, controlling music, or safe hands-free phone calls. That requires a secure mount, but since this smartphone has unique needs due to its foldable design, not every car mount will work. You'll want one that can secure the device while it's open to its full size, which is an impressive 7.6-inch spread. There are tons of great accessories you can get for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a car mount is an often overlooked, but an important one to consider. We rounded up the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 car mounts you can buy right now.

Not just for tablets : APPS2Car Universal Car Mount Staff Pick This universal car mount, initially designed for large screen tablets and CD players (remember those?), is also the perfect hold for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It can rotate a full 360 degrees and swivel to achieve the ideal angle. The screw-locked base secures to the air vent, or you can suction cup it to the dashboard windshield. Both ways are easy to install. $20 at Amazon Place it anywhere : OHLPRO Tablet Holder Car Air Vent Mount This mount can be positioned anywhere in the car, including on the dashboard (not leather), windshield, or clipped to the air vent. The two-in-one cradle rotates 360 degrees while the arm can move in 190° adjustments. The suction cup is resistant to high temperatures, and the strong adhesive glue will make sure it stays in place on the dashboard or windshield. $18 at Amazon Put it on a pedestal : APPS2Car Cup Holder Tablet Mount Unlike the others on this list that mount on the dashboard or windshield or clip to the air vent, this mount actually sits nicely inside the cup holder with a tall pole protruding up and holding the phone securing in its grippy arms. The arm is telescopic, so you can adjust it for the right viewing angle and ensure it doesn't block the dashboard. $28 at Amazon Twist and turn : APPS2Car Tablet Car Mount Gooseneck Extension Thanks to the long 13-inch gooseneck extension arm, you can suction the end of this mount to the car's windshield or dashboard, adjust the angle exactly how you want it, easily moving it around as needed, and face the passenger when they need to manipulate the screen. It's made of rubber with a spring locking system, and it stays secure in place thanks to the two-stage locking suction cup. $20 at Amazon For the backseat : Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder You might not want to secure the phone upfront but rather in the back to entertain the kids during a long road trip. This mount holder accommodates the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its largest size and offers dual adjustable positions so you can place it in the middle of the two headrests versus just one side. It also rotates 360° so the passenger seat occupant can adjust settings if needed. $27 at Amazon Go wireless : LISEN Car Phone Holder Mount Go wireless with this powerful magnetic phone car mount with six strong magnets to secure a phone to its surface and hold it in place while you drive. You will, however, need to affix a magnetic pad to the back of the phone for the magnetic connection to work: the package comes with a pair of round metal pads along with a rectangular one, and you need to secure it to a horizontal versus vertical or round air vent. Ideally, grab two for each vent, place an adhesive pad on either side of the phone, and spread it across both mounts. $13 at Amazon

Which car mount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should you get?

The best Galaxy Z Fold 3 car mount for you depends on how you want to use it, where you want to place it, and what type of car you have. I love the concept of air vent mounts since they keep your windshield and dashboard free, and the APPS2Car Universal Car Mount secures nicely while offering a full rotation of the device.

But I also love a good gooseneck design, so that mount, also by APPS2Car, would be my choice, especially since I could theoretically snake it to the passenger side then twist it to face others for a better view without having it right up close (also great for folks who are far-sighted). That said, the long neck could be an eyesore when you aren't using it.

When it comes to a sleek look, magnetic mounts are the obvious winner. They're great since you can simply pop the phone atop without worrying about securing it within the arms (or removing it from them). However, keep in mind that since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a hinge, you'd have to mount the phone on one side or the other instead of keeping it centered. You could grab two of these considering how inexpensive it is, putting a magnetic pad on either side of the phone, then mounting the phone to both, with one mount securing each side of the phone. Then, if you decide to mount the phone while closed, you can use one or the other.

Keep in mind that many of these car mounts will work to secure the phone even when it's in a protective case, so don't forget to grab one of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.