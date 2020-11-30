Source: StackCommerce
You don't need a college degree to start a lucrative career in IT. However, recruiters do expect to see some key certifications on your résumé. With 22 top-rated courses on a variety of skills, The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle helps you ace industry exams. In a special Cyber Monday deal, you can get the bundle for just $29.70 with promo code CMSAVE70.
From network engineering to cybersecurity, there are countless great careers to choose from in IT. Many of these jobs come with pretty big paychecks, and the demand for tech talent is actually growing.
No matter where your ambitions lie, this bundle has you covered. It includes 240 hours of expert video tutorials, preparing you for all the most important technical exams.
This means you can work toward CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, and Cloud+. You can also become a certified AWS and Microsoft Azure solutions architect and pass the official Cisco exams for CCNP and CCNA. There's much more to learn, as well.
It's worth $4,378 — but for a limited time, you can get this AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA training for just $29.70 with code CMSAVE70.
