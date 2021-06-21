On Prime Day, the deals are a dime-a-dozen, and that includes some of the best Android tablets that money can buy. Ranging from the best Amazon tablets — some of our favorite Amazon device Prime Day deals — to Samsung's best tablets, there's something here for everyone. But one of the more intriguing tablet deals that has appeared today has been for the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus. This tablet features a 10.3-inch display, is powered by an octa-core chipset, and even includes a combination of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And for Prime Day, it can be yours for just $140, a savings of $90.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus | Save $90 at Amazon Lenovo's Smart Tab M10 Plus is rather unique in that it's not made by Amazon, but includes a speaker dock that turns it into an Alexa smart display. The speakers aren't too shabby either, as the dock is equipped with dual 3W speakers that are tuned with Dolby Atmos. $140 at Amazon

But what makes this our favorite pick of the Prime Day festivities isn't just because it's a solid tablet from Lenovo. Instead, it's the included speaker dock that sports dual 3W speakers that have been Dolby Atmos-tuned. When docking your Smart Tab M10 Plus, your Android tablet is transformed into an Alexa smart display, similar to the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) when it's docked. So you can ask it to play some music from your favorite streaming service, or to ask what the weather will be tomorrow, all why your tablet is being re-charged. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Best Amazon Tablet Prime Day Deals

The kids have to have some fun too right? Or at least they need something to keep them occupied for a little while that isn't just YouTube. With these Fire Kids Edition tablets, Amazon includes a protective case that comes in different colors, along with one year of Amazon Kids+. This subscription provides access to more than 20,000 different types of educational and fun content, ranging from Disney to PBS Kids, and more. Plus, parents will have more access over the different apps and content that can be viewed, giving you the control that you may want over your children's devices. Amazon Fire 7 Kids | Save $40 at Amazon Take Amazon's cheapest tablet in the Fire 7, slap an ultra-protective case on it, throw in Amazon Kids+, and that's what you'll get with the Fire 7 Kids. This is the base model Fire 7 tablet with all of the kid-friendly content that your little ones will use to learn and enjoy. From $60 at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro | Save $40 at Amazon The biggest difference between the Fire 7 Kids Pro and the Fire 7 Kids is really only the case. Instead of including a big and bubbly case, Amazon has slimmed things down, as this tablet is more aimed at older kids instead of the little ones who need the extra protection. The Kids Pro also includes voice and video calling, while providing a new digital store that is still kid-friendly, but isn't as limited as what you'll find on the standard Fire 7 Kids. From $60 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids | Save $70 at Amazon As you would expect, the Fire HD 8 Kids is just a step above the Fire 7 Kids, but still includes one-year of Amazon Kids+, a child-proof case with a built-in stand, and two-year warranty. But with the Fire HD 8 Kids, you'll find USB-C charging and the ability to add up to a 1TB microSD card. From $70 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro | Save $70 at Amazon When it comes to the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, you're getting all of the same features and functionality as the Fire HD 8 Kids, with a differences. For one, the case is much slimmer, while maintaining the adjustable stand, but the home screen can also be customized. There's even an "open web browser" complete with built-in filters so your older kids can browse the safe areas of the web and won't end up in a rabbit hole. From $70 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids | Save $80 at Amazon Everything is better with a bigger screen, and that's what we're getting with the Fire HD 10 Kids. This tablet sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 32GB of storage, and a super-protective case. Parents will enjoy the one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, along with the two-year worry-free warranty guarantee. From $120 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro | Save $80 at Amazon Just as is the case with the other "Kids Pro" tablets, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro also sports a slimmed down case with an integrated kickstand. It also allows for the home screen to be customized, while opening the types of content capable of being viewed, as this is aimed at older children. From $120 at Amazon Best Prime Day Samsung Tablet Deals