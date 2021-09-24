New iPhones inevitably attract excitement from Apple's army of loyal fans. After 15 years, the iPhone launch has become an annual ritual. But it's also true that the buzz around launch day has fizzled somewhat over the last several release cycles. New iPhones increasingly follow a similar pattern of incremental improvements that may be exciting to users upgrading from two or three-year-old devices but do little to stir tech enthusiasts.

The iPhone is a compelling product, one that's good enough for most people. It's also one of the most advanced phones on the market, owing to Apple's unique silicon advantage. But at the same time, it's also less exciting than it's ever been.

Many pundits are describing Apple's latest iPhone 13 devices as "12s" models, including Android Central's Michael Hicks. His reaction when watching last week's iPhone 13 unveiling:

What really blew me away with its mediocrity was the iPhone 13. As much as I enjoyed the cute Knives Out knock-off home video, the announcement didn't have any other stand-out moments. Instead, it simply moved us through all the requisite beats that every phone release trailer has: A brighter display than ever! Longer battery life than ever before! Faster than competing brands by a vague metric!

This year, Apple again finds itself relying on modest camera and battery improvements to drive interest in the latest iPhones. Elsewhere, technical improvements offered by Apple's latest models merely play catch-up with the Android space — features like 120Hz displays and smaller screen cutouts are far from revolutionary in the broader smartphone market. And other standard features from the best Android phones, like super-fast charging and superzoom cameras, continue to be absent from the iPhone.

Many high-end Android features still elude the iPhone.

Perhaps that's not surprising considering how big the iPhone ship is and how challenging it must be to steer. No other phone brand needs to secure the sheer quantity of parts or manufacture on the same scale that Apple does for a new iPhone. This presents unique challenges for emerging technologies with lower yields, like flexible displays or periscope cameras. In 2014, for example, Apple came close to sourcing sapphire displays for the iPhone 7 before the whole thing came crashing down, ultimately bankrupting the supplier.