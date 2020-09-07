Last year, OnePlus changed its strategy and started releasing two variants of its flagship phones: a vanilla model and a "Pro" model with a higher price tag. However, if a new leak is to be believed, OnePlus is planning to ditch the "two-flagship" strategy with the OnePlus 8T series.

According to a tweet from leaker Max J, OnePlus will not release a successor to the OnePlus 8 Pro alongside the OnePlus 8T. This means the OnePlus 8T will be the company's only flagship phone to be released in the second half of 2020.

As we had revealed in an exclusive report last week, the OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will also have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. While the phone's hardware will be more impressive than the OnePlus 8, it remains to be seen if the 8T will be positioned as a more premium device by OnePlus.

Even though it isn't clear if OnePlus is planning to give up on the two-flagship strategy completely, it is apparent that the company is shifting its focus to the budget segment. OnePlus is currently working on multiple budget and entry-level smartphones, which are slated to be launched later this year.