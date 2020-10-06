Teracube announced today that it is launching its second-ever sustainable smartphone, the Teracube 2e. Much like the initial Teracube phone introduced in 2019, this new device focuses on environmental sustainability, but the 2e improves on the original in several key sustainability areas. The 2e is made from 25% recycled plastics for starters, and it comes with a user-removable and replaceable battery. The Teracube 2e also comes with an industry-leading Four-Year Premium Care Warranty, which includes free two-way shipping, and major repairs like cracked screens are just a $59 fixed-rate fee.

The phone comes with a biodegradable case, three years of software updates (Android platform updates and security updates), and White Glove/VIP service. It ships with Android 10 out of the box, a Mediatek Helio A25 Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage, a 6.1-inch HD IPS display, and a 4,000 mAh battery. It also has a speedy rear fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras (13MP and 8MP), and an 8MP selfie camera. Oh, and it has a headphone jack!

Teracube was founded by Sharad Mittal and Anthony Tsim in Redmond, Washington, to change the consumer electronics industry's disposable nature. The company's mission is to design great consumer products that last longer and help save the environment.

Our goal is to provide consumers with sustainable options within the consumer electronics industry, which has otherwise been known for being easily disposable. By designing and creating a high-quality, sustainable smartphone at an affordable price point... we hope that consumers will be encouraged to hold onto their devices longer, reduce e-waste, and contribute to a more sustainable future in tech. — Sharad Mittal, Co-Founder of Teracube.

According to Teracube, 1.7 billion smartphones are sold worldwide, and over 151 million cell phones are disposed of each year. The company hopes that by providing extended hardware and software support in addition to more sustainable materials, that it can do its part to reduce those numbers, and encourage consumers and the industry at large to do the same to create a more sustainable culture around technology products.

The 2e will retail for $199, but early backers can grab one for the early-bird price of just $99 for a limited time. Teracube says the phone will ship starting this December, just in time for the winter holidays.

The original Teracube smartphone is still available for purchase and topped our list as the best sustainable and repairable phone of the year. Who knows, perhaps a phone like the 2e can even be the first sustainable smartphone to crack into our top Android phones list.