Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up a coding kit from Kano for your child. Kano makes some of the best kits to help get into the world of coding. Not only are these kits of great quality, but they also offer varying degrees of skill levels. Kano is offering great discounts on some of their newest and most popular coding kits of up to 50% off. So what are you waiting for, get your child started with coding and have fun!

Bring technology to life this Cyber Monday

Getting kids into STEM activities are a great way to expand their knowledge of how things they use and see everyday work. Paring that education with the fun of Kano coding kits on Cyber Monday is almost too good to pass up. Whether it's using the force with Star Wars or the chilly wonderland of Frozen 2, your child will be creating some magical moments while learning invaluable skills.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.