Remember when Android smartphones had a keyboard that slid out from the underside of the phone? That smartphone form factor looks to be making a comeback if TCL has anything to say about it. According to CNET, TCL is developing a smartphone with a screen that slides out, transforming a normal-looking Android phone into a tablet with slide instead of a flip. This phone-to-tablet concept isn't new, but it could be far more useful than the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X.

This TCL concept slider looks impressively like a "normal" smartphone with a waterfall display, which means the display wraps over the left and right sides of the phone. There's certainly a similarity to be drawn to the Huawei P30 Pro while the phone is closed but, once slid open, it looks a lot more like a Huawei Mate X. Impressively, CNET says that the folded display is actually one large piece utilizing a flexible OLED panel, which means the display folds into itself when closing. How that's going to affect durability over time is anyone's best guess.