TCL has confirmed that it will no longer launch what would have been its first commercially available foldable phone, codenamed "Chicago." The device would have been the company's take on some of the best foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In a statement to Android Central, TCL says it has put its foldable phone on indefinite hold due to rising production costs, among other reasons. Stefan Streit, the company's chief marketing officer, explained:

Although the foldable market is growing each year, it is still a premium product category. In combination with recent component shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising costs in foldable production, TCL has made the difficult decision to suspend the launch of its first commercially available foldable smartphone until the company can produce and bring it to market at a price point that's accessible to as many consumers as possible.

Streit also noted TCL's huge investments in research and development for new display technologies. Last year, it showcased concept devices, including a foldable phone, bifold tablet, and another with a rollable extending screen.

TCL was apparently still in the midst of developing the device and had produced a prototype model that a few people got their hands on, including MrMobile himself: