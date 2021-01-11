Things have officially kicked off at CES 2021 and TCL has already announced several new products, including affordable 8K TVs and an environmentally-friendly tablet with a battery-efficient ISP display. And while it might finally be a good time to start considering foldable phones, companies are already looking ahead to the rollable form factor. TCL is one company focused on the next form factor, and not to be outdone by LG, showed off more of its display tech as it unveiled two new rollable display concepts. The first is a smartphone that expands upwards, while the second is a tablet that expands outwards.

The smartphone display is an interesting, yet fairly practical take on the rollable form factor. While devices like the recently teased LG Rollable focus on increasing the size of today's standard smartphone, TCL's model starts off in a fairly compact format 6.7-inches and a more square aspect ratio, which expands upwards into a more "standard" aspect ratio at 7.8-inches. When not expanded, it looks more like something akin to a Galaxy Z Flip, which is fairly compact when closed.