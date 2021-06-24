The smart glasses market feels a bit random right now, but TCL is hoping its wearable glasses finally act as an anchor in the space. While some smart glasses, like the Razer Anzu or Fauna Audio focus on delivering music or hands-free calls to a fairly traditional-looking set of spectacles, TCL is going for a completely different angle — one that it hopes will catch the attention of travelers and commuters alike as we get back to moving about the cabin.

While the product name is a bit of a mouthful, the TCL NXTWEAR G — more simply known as the TCL Wearable Display when it was previously shown off at CES this year — packs what appears to be a 140-inch display into a relatively small set of glasses.

While you'd be forgiven for mistaking them for a pair of fit-over sunglasses, you'll probably be singing a very different tune when you're on the other end. These frames are designed for comfort and long-term use, and TCL has crafted them to sit at a comfortable angle on your face, including soft-touch nylon and silica gel surrounding the metal frames.