The biggest news of the summer is out! Amazon's Prime Day is coming July 15 . Sure, that is going to be a huge event for Amazon, but you're crazy if you think the competition isn't getting in on the fun, too. Target has just announced Target Deal Days, which will feature thousands of deals also on July 15 and July 16! What a complete coincidence!

Target promises hundreds of thousands of price drops, and the real key here is all the deals on Target's exclusive brands. Sales you won't find anywhere else and don't usually see even at Target.

Target's deals will include discounts on national brands but also on Target's exclusive brands, including rare price drops on goods in the home and apparel categories. If you're interested in apparel, Target's exclusive brands include A New Day, Joy Lab, C9 (Champion), and Universal Tread, among others. For kids, there's Cat and Jack. In the home category, you'll want to keep an eye on Opal House, Threshold, and Made by Design. The latter is particularly important for college kids and anyone else going back to school in the fall. In tech, beyond the national brands, you can also look out for exclusive deals from Target's brand HeyDay.

Expect to see a lot of price drops on toys, too. Target promises hundreds of thousands of items will be on sale and there will be new deals each day. Plus, if you have a Target REDcard, you'll still be able to use it to get 5% off during the entire event along with free shipping. Everyone else can get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

If you're ordering online, Target will have same-day delivery and in-store pickup options for those of you who want your products right away. Use the Target app or visit Target.com and order your stuff there. You can even use Target's food delivery service Shipt to have things delivered within hours. If you visit a store but don't want to leave your car, use the Drive Up service so Target employees can bring your order right out to the parking lot.

