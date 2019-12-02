Nerf guns are a great way of releasing some tension, both at home and in the office — if your office manager is cool with it, of course — and this Cyber Monday the company is offering some pretty great discounts on some of its more popular guns.

There are a lot of choices when it comes to the type of Nerf gun you want to use. I like the manually-cocked ones as they tend to be a lot more powerful and have a far greater range. For maximum carnage, though, you'll want to grab one of the motorized ones that can fire your ammo as rapidly as possible. There is even a mini-gun version on this sale. It can sit on your work desk and let you defend your position with ease.