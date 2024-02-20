Samsung's latest rugged Android tablet finally hits US store shelves

What you need to know

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 is designed for frontline workers and industrial use, featuring unique features catering to these environments.

The tablet boasts IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, making it water-resistant and durable for job sites.

The Wi-Fi version is priced at $549, while the 5G variant costs $659.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab Active 5 last month, and now the rugged Android tablet is finally up for grabs in the United States.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 stands out from typical tablets. It doesn't have the sleek look of Samsung's latest premium tablets; instead, it's all about "military-grade durability." Designed with frontline workers and industrial sites in mind, it packs unique features tailored to those environments, the company says.

It boasts IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, making the Galaxy Tab Active 5 water-resistant and tough as nails. With its rugged design, it's a go-to for job sites, and you can even use the screen with gloves.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The tablet ships with Android 14 right off the bat and stands out by scoring four Android OS updates plus five years of security updates—a rare deal among rugged Android tablets. And Samsung's throwing in an S Pen for all your writing, signing, and drawing needs.

The tablet's specs may not jump off the page, but it's got its own fan base anyway. The Tab Active 5 sports an 8-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a slick 120Hz refresh rate. Slimmer bezels make it a one-handed pro, and it's lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab Active 4.

Digging into the specs, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chip paired with 6GB of RAM. You're looking at 128GB of built-in storage, and if that's not enough, toss in a microSD card for extra space. Flip it around, and you've got a 13MP camera on the back and a selfie-friendly 5MP shooter up front.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 packs a removable 5,050mAh battery that you can swap out yourself. Plus, there's a nifty "no battery mode"—it keeps chugging when plugged into USB-C power without the battery.

On top of the standard version, there's also an Enterprise Edition tailored for businesses. The special edition makes it a breeze to enroll, set up, handle, and manage loads of devices.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5's Wi-Fi version sets you back $549, and if you're eyeing the 5G upgrade, it'll cost you $659. Sure, it's a bit steep compared to other Galaxy tablets, but Samsung's aiming this rugged beast straight at enterprise customers, so you get what you pay for.