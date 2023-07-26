The Galaxy Tab S9 series raises the bar on multitasking and the pen-on-paper experience

What you need to know

Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a 14.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Several multitasking features and new S Pen variants make the tablets more enjoyable when drawing, writing, or browsing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be pre-ordered with a starting price of $1,199.

The Tab S9 Plus starts at $999 while the base Tab S9 begins at $799.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S9 series at its Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. The premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers a 14.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display with HDR10+ for better screen optimization and brightness. The Ultra model offers a 60 to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Vision Booster technology, which will let its vibrant display adapt to brighter environments.

Powering the brand's latest Ultra tablet is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC fine-tuned for Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung says the tablet has included an advanced vapor chamber for better heat dissipation allowing users to power through tasks and games without the device getting too hot.

The Tab S9 Ultra lets users take full advantage of the S Pen's pen-to-paper-like experience when writing or drawing on the display. The included S Pen lets users write directly into search bars, browsers, and app stores. Consumers can even upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition, which has a comfortable textured grip and a "wider tilt angle."

Samsung states consumers will have two versions: a hard type for drawing and a soft type for that pen-on-paper experience.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Multi Window on the Tab S9 series makes multitasking a little easier as users can open up to three apps on their large display which will fall into an organizable grid where they can further adjust the windows. Pop-up View lets users view another app's window as a floating add-on while still being able to see their home screen in full.

The tablets also offer DeX Mode for a near-PC experience with a layout similar to a computer and an available cursor, and the tablets can even act as a second screen for your PC.

To take advantage of the tablet experience, Samsung highlights apps like GoodNotes, which launches exclusively for Galaxy tablet owners to let them take notes or journal with ease. Additionally, those looking to edit videos can utilize the included LumaFusion software to edit videos taken or shared by a Galaxy phone through Quick Share.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features its own dual rear camera array consisting of a 13MP autofocus lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, consumers will notice the return of the notch that houses a 12MP lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

When it comes time to relax, the Tab S9 Ultra is loud and proud with its larger quad speakers as its audio is produced by an AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos. Users can also customize their sound settings to fit their games, music, video calls, and more as Samsung looks to create a near-cinematic sound experience.

(Image credit: Samsung)

To get users through many of the features, the Tab S9 Ultra contains an 11,200mAh battery. Its lightweight and durable frame is protected by an IP68 rating. The device is said to be able to withstand bumps and scrapes thanks to its "Armor Aluminum" material.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features Beige and Graphite colorways and is offered in RAM/internal storage variations of 12+256GB, 12+512GB, and 16+1TB. MicroSD space up to 1TB is available, as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is available for pre-order today starting at $1,199. Additionally, consumers looking to grab the 256GB version are eligible for a free storage upgrade which will bump them up to the 512GB internal memory variant.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Tab S9 Plus mirrors its larger Tab S9 Ultra partner, however, the former differs as it provides a 12.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The Tab S9 Plus offers the same 13MP AF/8MP ultra-wide dual camera array on its back panel. The front only features one lens, as the Plus model is given a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Internally, the Tab S9 Plus contains a 10,090mAh battery and one less RAM/internal storage variant. Samsung is offering the S9 Plus with 12/256GB and 12/512GB. Those interested in this tablet will still have a microSD slot with a 1TB capacity.

Available in beige and graphite colorways, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus can be pre-ordered today, beginning at $999. Consumers interested in purchasing its 256GB storage variant will be offered the same complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version, instead, for free.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The base Galaxy Tab S9 model is the smallest, featuring an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Consumers will find fewer camera lens options with this model as Samsung has only included a 13MP auto-focus lens on its rear and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front.

Like the other two, the base S9 tablet contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy. Keeping users going will be an 8,400mAh battery, as well.

The RAM/internal storage variants have been trimmed down as the Tab S9 delivers an 8/128GB and a 12/256GB variant with a microSD slot of up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is available for pre-order today starting at $799. Samsung is offering a complimentary storage upgrade for potential Tab S9 consumers, taking them from the 128GB variant to the 256GB version for free.

The company adds that pre-ordering any one of these tablets will award 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Consumers can also receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These rewards can only be obtained when purchasing a tablet from samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will see a wider market availability on August 11.