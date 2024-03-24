Samsung's next affordable tablet leaks in a fresh Mint color

What you need to know

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be launching in Mint color next to Pink and Black colorways.

It will likely opt for the Exynos 1280 for the first time, switching away from the Qualcomm chipset.

The tablet has been spotted in BIS certification, indicating two variants in the pipeline.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is the next mid-range tablet that will likely launch soon, and while we have already seen early renders of the device, a new leak spills some more information on the upcoming tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was first introduced in 2020, and its next iteration launched in 2022. Two years later, its successor may see the light of day, and a leak from 91mobiles reveals that it will sport a new Mint color for the first time.

91mobiles indicates that these images were spotted in some official listings showcasing the device in full, including its features and specs. The upcoming tablet will likely have the same design as its predecessor, and alongside the new Mint color, it will also have pink and black colorways during the launch. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) was seen in Pink in leaked renders early this month.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Alongside the design, the rest of the specs are likely pretty similar to those of its predecessor. It includes a 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution accompanied by sizable bezels. The optics setup will again likely comprise a single 8MP sensor on the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. The rear camera would presumably support 1080p video recording.

The prominent aspect of the predecessor is its battery capacity, and the Tab S6 Lite (2024) is also expected to sport a massive 7,040mAh battery with 14-hour video playback. The upcoming mid-range tablet also supports the S-Pen, which attaches to the right pane of the device and matches the corresponding color of the tablet.

Perhaps the most exciting change from the previous iteration is the chipset powering the tablet. It is expected to ship with an Exynos 1280 SoC, which powers some Galaxy phones like the Galaxy A53 5G. The same chipset was mentioned in the previous leak, which showcased the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) renders.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

For storage, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 would feature at least 4GB of RAM aided by either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD support is expected for additional storage. 91mobiles further notes that the device will ship One UI 6.1 (Android 14) out of the box. Additional highlights of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and AKG-powered speakers.

The device recently went through BIS certification bearing SM-P620 and SM-P625 model numbers, which indicate that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) would be available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It also seems to have appeared in the U.S. FCC and Denmark's UL database — all pointing out to an imminent launch starting with India.